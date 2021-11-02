Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 240: Anand Rathi

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Anand Rathi's research report on Orient Cement

Amid the high-cost milieu and heavy monsoon, Orient’s performance was good with revenue/EBITDA/ PAT growing 28%/18%/63% y/y on a favourable base. While delevering continues, the announced expansion will give volume growth a fillip. Cost optimisation measures, a rake-handling system, the WHRS setup and solar power are positives.



Outlook

We retain our Buy rating, with a higher target of Rs.240 (earlier Rs.220).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

