English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 238: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 238 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 01, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on Orient Cement


    Orient Cement reported weak set of numbers in Q3FY22 and were below our expectation on all fronts Net Revenue grew by 2.1% YoY, and 0.7% QOQ to INR 6175 mn below our expectation of INR 6816 mn . Topline growth on YOY basis was mainly due to rise in realization/tonne. Sales volume de grew by 10.3% YoY, and 4.7% Q0Q to 1.22 mn tonnes below our expectation of 1.41 million tonnes. Volume was impacted amid lower demand. Realization /tonne grew by 13.9% YoY and 5.7% QoQ to INR 5061 above our expectation of INR 4869.


    Outlook


    Volume was impacted amid lower demand. Realization /tonne grew by 13.9% YoY and 5.7% QoQ to INR 5061 above our expectation of INR 4869. We believe OCL is wellplaced to take advantage of a revival in the cement demand in its operating regions by leveraging its planned capacity expansion, better monitoring of cost drivers, and improving financials We value the stock at 4 (x) EV/EBIDTA to its FY24E EBIDTA of INR 12809 Mn to arrive at a target price of INR 238 and we maintain Buy rating on the stock with an upside potential of 37.8%.

    More Info

    Close

    Related stories

    At 17:30 Orient Cement was quoting at Rs 172.90, up Rs 0.15, or 0.09 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 176.00 and an intraday low of Rs 171.85.

    It was trading with volumes of 51,866 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 59,716 shares, a decrease of -13.15 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.31 percent or Rs 3.90 at Rs 172.75.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 185.50 and 52-week low Rs 87.50 on 08 November, 2021 and 12 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 6.31 percent below its 52-week high and 98.63 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 3,542.18 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Orient Cement #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 09:42 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.