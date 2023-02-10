 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 174: Anand Rathi

Broker Research
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 174 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

Anand Rathi's research report on Orient Cement

Though good infrastructure demand boosted Orient Cement’s Q3 volume growth, high input costs curbed its operating performance. While cement capacity expansion continues to be delayed, the falling fuel cost benefit will be visible post-May’23. Cost savings from the 10MW WHRS, more government spending on infra and the firm B/S are positives.

Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on the stock, with a lower target price of Rs.174 (earlier Rs.176) on 7.5x FY25e EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here