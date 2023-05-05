Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 155: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Orient Cement

Orient reported 20/6% QoQ/YoY volume recovery in Q4FY23 (flattish five-year CAGR) on healthy non-trade demand. Unit EBITDA recovered ~INR 180 per MT QoQ on op-lev gains to INR 812 per MT (it reported low employee and other expenses despite healthy volume growth QoQ). Orient has changed its Capex plan—it will add a 3mn MT brownfield IU in Chittapur (expected by H1FY26E). The 10MW WHRS in Chittapur will get operational in Q1FY24 and boost margin FY24 onwards. Orient faces increased regional competition from recent expansions by big players. The planned Chittapur expansion should stretch gearing, in our view.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on Orient Cement with an unchanged TP of INR 155/share (7x Mar-25E EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

