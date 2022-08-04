Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Orient Cement

Orient Cement is a mid-sized (8.0 MT) cost-efficient player in the cement space. Its cement plants are located in Devapur, Telangana (3 MT integrated), Chittapur, Karnataka (3 MT integrated), Jalgaon, Maharashtra (2 MT grinding unit). The company derives revenues largely from Maharashtra (50%), Telangana, Karnataka and MP markets • It also has 101 MW power plant (95 MW CPP, 6 MW WHRS) that makes it selfsufficient in terms power requirements.

Outlook

Now with the strong b/s, the company is in a better position to withstand the cost challenges and grow the business beyond south. Maintain BUY. We value it at Rs 150 i.e.6.0x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Orient Cement -020822 - ic