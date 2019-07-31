App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 150: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Orient Cement


During 1QFY20, ORCMNT’s robust earnings continued, as net sales/EBITDA/PAT rose 8/75/249% YoY to Rs 6.88/1.50/0.56bn respectively. Sales volume declined 6% YoY (-18% QoQ), dragged by slow down in govt projects, and cement industry’s focus on rational pricing. Also, ORCMNT’s Sholapur plant faced 10 days of clinker supply disruptions, owing to work on railways track connected to the plant. Despite 40%+ sales in non-trade, supply discipline buoyed ORCMTN’s NSR (+14/11% YoY/QoQ). This indicates the industry has been successful in boosting pricing across both trade and non trade segments. This drove up unitary EBITDA (+86/19% YoY/QoQ) to 17-qtr high level of Rs 990/MT (in-line our est of Rs 965/MT). Low utilisation drove 3% opex inflation YoY: Falling fuel prices and stabilization of ORCMNT’s Karnataka plant drove flattish input costs QoQ and 4% decline YoY. Higher lead distance drove up freight costs by 6/8% YoY/QoQ. Fixed cost, however, rose 11/27% YoY/QoQ, dragged by utilization decline on weak sales. Depreciation/Interest expense went up 6-9% YoY on completion of railway siding and workers colony at the co’s Karnataka plant. Robust margin expansion thus reflected in both strong EBITDA/PAT uptick in 1Q.


Outlook


We reiterate BUY on Orient Cement (ORCMNT) with a TP of Rs 150 (8x FY21E EBITDA). ORCMNT’s stellar show continued in 1QFY20 on strong realization tailwinds amid benign input costs.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Orient Cement #Recommendations

