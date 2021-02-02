MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 117: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 117 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Orient Cement


Orient Cement (ORCMNT) reported a solid 3QFY21 (in line with our estimates). Strong pricing and fuel mix optimisation more than offset impact of sales loss, mainly in Telangana. Thus, revenue/EBITDA grew 7/149% YoY to Rs 6.05/1.37 bn. Lower depreciation further boosted APAT to Rs 539mn vs net loss of Rs 57mn YoY. We continue to like ORCMNT for its efficient opex and balance sheet focus.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 117sh (7x Dec’22E EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Orient Cement #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 02:33 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.