Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 100: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Orient Cement


Amid weak demand in its operating regions, Orient Cement’s strong operating performance was backed by firm prices and cost rationalisation. Better working-capital management and the capex postponement due to its greater focus on reducing balance-sheet stress through reducing debt are key positives, we believe, leading to multiple re-ratings.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating, with a higher target of Rs100 (earlier Rs87).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:14 pm

