Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 100: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated October 31, 2020.
Amid weak demand in its operating regions, Orient Cement’s strong operating performance was backed by firm prices and cost rationalisation. Better working-capital management and the capex postponement due to its greater focus on reducing balance-sheet stress through reducing debt are key positives, we believe, leading to multiple re-ratings.
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating, with a higher target of Rs100 (earlier Rs87).
