Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 100: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Orient Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated December 17, 2020.

December 17, 2020 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Orient Cement


We recently spoke to Orient Cements’ management for a perspective on its business operations and outlook. With the uncertain demand milieu and its focus on a lean balance sheet, its capacity expansion continues to be on hold, the priority being on essential capex.


Outlook


Cost pressures will rise with high input costs; however, management said profitability would improve on the better demand outlook and firm prices. We retain our Buy rating, with a target of Rs100.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 17, 2020 01:41 pm

