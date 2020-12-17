Buy Orient Cement; target of Rs 100: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Orient Cement

We recently spoke to Orient Cements’ management for a perspective on its business operations and outlook. With the uncertain demand milieu and its focus on a lean balance sheet, its capacity expansion continues to be on hold, the priority being on essential capex.

Outlook

Cost pressures will rise with high input costs; however, management said profitability would improve on the better demand outlook and firm prices. We retain our Buy rating, with a target of Rs100.

