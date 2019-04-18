Buy or Sell | Volatility likely to remain high; buy Interglobe Aviation, V-Guard

In the last two months we have seen the strong momentum of more than 1150 points. Till the index holds above 11,550 zone, expect Nifty to test 11,880-12,000 zone. We expect market to remain positive till it holds above 11,550. Volatility is likely to be higher looking at the elections in the month of April and May. Bank Nifty is consolidating with support near to 29,600-29,700, says Chandan Taparia, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Motilal Oswal.