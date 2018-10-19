Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The market is likely to take cues from the negative sentiment across the globe. Asian and US markets have shown downward trends, while the Nifty futures on Singaporean Exchange also hint at a lower opening.

The market was in a bear trap on October 18 after consistent upmove in previous three consecutive trading sessions. The Nifty started the day with a 100-point rally but wiped out all gains in afternoon trade to close below the 10,500 levels and formed 'Bearish Engulfing' pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

A Bearish Engulfing Pattern consists of two candles. One candle is usually a small candle which is followed by a large black or red candlestick pattern that engulfs the short one or the previous candle.

The Nifty index opened gap up with 104 points gains at 10,688.70 to hit an intraday high of 10,710.15 but failed to hold its gains and corrected sharply in afternoon trade to hit day's low of 10,436.45. It witnessed selling pressure at its resistance of 10,650-10,700 zones and corrected by 257 points from its intraday high.

Rupak De of Bonanza Portfolio

Buy MOIL with a stoploss of Rs 165 and target of Rs 187.50

Buy Wipro with a stoploss of Rs 308 and target of Rs 349

Buy GE Power India with a stoploss of Rs 752 and target of Rs 866

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Den Networks with a stoploss of Rs 72 and target of Rs 82

Buy Strides Shasun with a stoploss of Rs 427 and target of Rs 444

Buy Jet Airways with a stoploss of Rs 209 and target of Rs 227

Buy NIIT Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 1168 and target of Rs 1213

Buy Hathway Cable with a stoploss of Rs 27 and target of Rs 33

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.