Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty which started on a positive note failed to hold on to momentum and witnessed profit booking near 10,900 levels and made a bearish candle on an intraday basis.

Traders preferred to book profits ahead of the crucial US Fed outcome but the positive takeaway is that the index managed to close above 10,850 levels which was the intraday high recorded earlier this week on Monday.

The Nifty index opened gap-up but failed to hold above 10,888 and consolidated in a narrow range with a support placed at 10,850-10,800 levels. On the higher side, resistance is placed at 10,930 levels.

Bank Nifty remained range bound for the most part of the trading session but trading range is slightly shifting higher towards immediate hurdle of 26,750 zones.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Achin Goel of Bonanza Portfolio

Buy Parag Milk with target at Rs 392 and stop loss at Rs 329

Buy Reliance Capital with target at Rs 471 and stop loss at Rs 403

Buy Titan Company with target at Rs 1,010 and stop loss at Rs 870

Buy Lupin with target at Rs 954 and stop loss at Rs 824

Buy Camlin Fine Sciences with target at Rs 112 and stop loss at Rs 84

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Pidilite Industries with stop loss at Rs 1060 and target of Rs 1110

Buy Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 907 and target of Rs 929

Buy Ambuja Cements with stop loss at Rs 204 and target of Rs 218

Buy HCL Technologies with stop loss at Rs 907 and target of Rs 943

Sell NCC with stop loss at Rs 114 and target of Rs 100

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 90, target of Rs 82

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 572, target of Rs 550

Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 393, target of Rs 375

Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1230, target of Rs 1265

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 240, target of Rs 255

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Ramco Cement with stop loss at Rs 745 and target of Rs 715

Sell Amara Raja Batteries with stop loss at Rs 780 and target of Rs 750

Sell Century Textiles with stop loss at Rs 950 and target of Rs 900

Buy Tech Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 705 and target of Rs 735

Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1230 and target of Rs1260

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Container Corp with a stop loss of Rs 1337 and target of Rs 1285

Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 167.7 and target of Rs 161

Buy Page industries with a stop loss of Rs 24900 and target of Rs 27000

Buy Marico around Rs 335 with stop loss of Rs 327 and target of Rs 351

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1843 and target of Rs 1805

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.