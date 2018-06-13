Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty which started with a gap-up build momentum and reclaimed 10,800 levels on Tuesday but failed to close above Monday’s intraday high of 10,850. It formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

The index has to clear one big resistance level placed at 10,930 before it heads towards 11,000 and then to fresh highs. For bulls to remain in charge of the index, it has to hold above 10,777 levels on closing basis.

The Nifty, which opened at 10,816, rose to an intraday high of 10,856. It slipped to an intraday low of 10,789 before bouncing back towards 10,800 levels. It closed 55 points higher at 10,842.

Bank Nifty managed to respect previous day’s low and gradually extended its gains towards 26,650 zones. It formed a Bullish Hammer Candle followed by multiple Dojis on daily scales.

India VIX fell down by 3.41 percent at 12.73 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10,600 followed by 10,700 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strikes.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities

Buy VIP Industries with target at Rs 495 and stop loss at Rs 410

Buy Quess Corp with target at Rs 1,415 and stop loss at Rs 1,150

Buy NIIT with target at Rs 120 and stop loss at Rs 97

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Sun TV Network with stop loss at Rs 923 and target of Rs 955

Buy Capital First with stop loss at Rs 571 and target of Rs 589

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with stop loss at Rs 533 and target of Rs 550

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with stop loss at Rs 240 and target of Rs 257

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with stop loss at Rs 1750 and target of Rs 1825

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 278, target of Rs 292

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 848, target of Rs 875

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1620, target of Rs 1680

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1940, target of Rs 1985

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1100, target of Rs 1160

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell ACC with stop loss at Rs 1335 and target of Rs 1290

Buy Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1275 and target of Rs 1310

Buy Tata Elxsi with stop loss at Rs 1260 and target of Rs 1320

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with stop loss at Rs 1600 and target of Rs 1660

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Eicher Motors below Rs 29150 with stop loss of Rs 29500 and target of Rs 28300

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 537 and target of Rs 575

Buy Tata Elxsi around Rs 1270 - 1265 with stop loss of Rs 1240 and target of Rs 1345

Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 700.50 and target of Rs 660

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 1585 and target of Rs 1675

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.