Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The bulls failed to remain in control of the market on Thursday amid weak global cues, after the US Federal Reserve raised its fed funds rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

The Nifty held on to its crucial support of around 10,800, and made a bearish 'Hammer'-like pattern on the daily chart. Investors are advised to remain cautious as a decisive breach of 10,767 on Friday could extend the decline. Resistance is placed at 10,900-10,930, experts said.

The Nifty, which opened at 10,832, rose marginally to hit an intraday high of 10,833.70. It hit an intraday low of 10,773.55 before ending the session at 10,808, down 48 points.

India VIX fell by 4.31 percent to 12.09. The Bank Nifty has been forming small-bodied candles from the last couple of sessions, indicating the absence of follow through on both sides. It has to continue to hold above 26,500 to witness an up move towards 26,750, experts said.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Aditya Agarwal of Way2Wealth Brokers

Sell BPCL with target at Rs 346 and stop loss at Rs 440

Sell Chennai Petro with target at Rs 262 and stop loss at Rs 325

Buy Divi’s Laboratories with target at Rs 1,210 and stop loss at Rs 1,010

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Hexaware Technologies with stop loss at Rs 441 and target of Rs 459

Buy Adani Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 128 and target of Rs 142

Buy Punjab National Bank with stop loss at Rs 89 and target of Rs 96

Buy Hindustan Oil Exploration Company with stop loss at Rs 136 and target of Rs 149

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss at Rs 599 and target of Rs 621

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 273, target of Rs 288

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 890, target of Rs 925

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 554, target of Rs 580

Sell India Cements with a stop loss of Rs 118, target of Rs 110

Sell Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 136, target of Rs 124

Mitessh Thakkar of Mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 1369, target of Rs 1305

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra above Rs 927, stop loss of Rs 918 and target of Rs 955

Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 707, target of Rs 680

Buy Wockhardt around Rs 725 - 720, stop loss below Rs 702 and target of Rs 775

Buy Arvind around Rs 414-412, stop loss of Rs 404, target of Rs 435

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Granules India with target at Rs 91, stop loss at Rs 86

Buy Sun Pharma with target at Rs 570, stop loss at Rs 556

Sell Ceat, target of Rs 1300 and stop loss at Rs 1351

Sell Max Financial Services with target at Rs 460, stop loss at Rs 480

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.