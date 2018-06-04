Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bet

The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Monday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 39 points higher at 10,696 on Friday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 44 points or 0.41 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,723.50- level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street stocks rose on Friday after the latest monthly jobs report pointed to strength in the US economy and geopolitical tensions eased, said a Reuters report.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Nestle India with a stoploss of Rs 9800 and target of Rs 10250

Buy KPIT Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 280 and target of Rs 295

Sell Century Textiles with a stoploss of Rs 920 and target of Rs 895

Sell BEML with a stoploss of Rs 890 and target of Rs 865

Sell Federal Bank with a stoploss of Rs 86 and target of Rs 78

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Yes Bank with a stoploss of Rs 340 and target of Rs 354

Buy Dabur India with a stoploss of Rs 383 and target of Rs 394

Buy Hero Motocorp with a stoploss of Rs 3580 and target of Rs 3700

Buy Infosys with a stoploss of Rs 1200 and target of Rs 2946

Sell BEML with a stoploss of Rs 886 and target of Rs 860

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stoploss of Rs 2850 and target of Rs 2980

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stoploss of Rs 1559 and target of Rs 1630

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stoploss of Rs 1210 and target of Rs 1130

Sell L&T Finance with a stoploss of Rs 170 and target of Rs 152

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stoploss of Rs 1140 and target of Rs 1200

Prakash Gaba, Technical Analyst

Sell BEML with a stoploss of Rs 900 and target of Rs 837

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​