Buy or sell: Top stock picks by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty failed to close above the crucial resistance mark of 10,800, and 10,770 levels on closing basis as traders prefer to book profits at higher levels.

But in the last two days, it looks like bulls have tightened their grip on D-Street as Nifty is finding support at lower levels. The next target for Nifty is placed at 10,920 only if it manages to close above 10,820.

The index has a strong support near 10,600, 10,650 and 10,730 levels. If the index breaks 10,698 levels in the forthcoming sessions, there is a higher probability that bears could make a comeback.

The Nifty which opened at 10,722 rose to an intraday high of 10,818. The index failed to close near its intraday high and closed 83 points higher at 10,768.

India VIX moved up by 1.81 percent at 12.55 levels. Overall, lower volatility with higher Put Call Ratio suggests an overall bullish bias of the market.

According to Pivot charts, its key support is placed at 10,721.27, followed by 10,674.23. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,816.67 and 10,865.03.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,517.8. The important Pivot level, which will act as a crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,412.17, followed by 26,306.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,695.17, followed by 26,872.53.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL

Buy Sanofi India with target at Rs 5,707 and stop loss at Rs 4,934

Buy Infosys with target at Rs 1,343 and stop loss at Rs 1,210

Buy Bajaj Finance with target at Rs 2,342 and stop loss at Rs 2,083

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Reliance Capital with stop loss at Rs 403 and target of Rs 435

Buy Canara Bank with stop loss at Rs 263 and target of Rs 284

Buy Tata Steel with stop loss at Rs 590 and target of Rs 617

Buy United Breweries with stop loss at Rs 1200 and target of Rs 1255

Buy Power Finance Corporation with stop loss at Rs 80 and target of Rs 88

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Edelweiss Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 342

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1200, target of Rs 1265

Buy VIP Industries with a stop loss of Rs 432, target of Rs 448

Buy Reliance Infra with a stop loss of Rs 435, target of Rs 452

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target of Rs 542

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Repco Home with a stop loss of Rs 561 and target of Rs 526

Buy Ujjivan Financial around Rs 400 with stop loss of Rs 392 and target of Rs 415

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 560 and target of Rs 530

Buy Steel Authority of India around Rs 81 with stop loss below Rs 77.5 for target of Rs 90

Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 1025 and target of Rs 980

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Britannia Industries with target at Rs 6050 and stop loss at Rs 5930

Buy Castrol India with target at Rs 190 and stop loss at Rs 178

Sell Hindalco Industries with target at Rs 242 and stop loss at Rs 252

Sell IRB Infra with target at Rs 230 and stop loss at Rs 240

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.