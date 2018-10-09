App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Nifty to bottom at 10,000 before rallying

In our latest episode of Buy or Sell, experts provide suggestions on what should be your next move.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a rally that lasted for about five months, the Nifty seems to be entering a bearish phase. The markets have been in a reactionary mode ever since, according to Arun Kumar, Market Strategist, Reliance Securities.

The rally continued for 107 sessions whereas the correction of about 80-85 percent has taken place within 26 sessions. What this means is that the correction has been quite severe. This indicates that the markets look shaky going forward. Arun Kumar told Moneycontrol that the weakness is expected to continue for a few months.

The market is expected to bottom out between 10,000 and 10,200. If this happens, we may see a rally to somewhere to the region of 10,600 to 10,700. But the better scenario will be a good rally till 10,900. At this point we may see a second leg of correction which has a good probability of ending around 9,800-10,000, he added.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #Nifty #Sensex #stock market #video

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.