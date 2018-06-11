App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ONGC; target of Rs 279: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ONGC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 279 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on ONGC

ONGC's  4QFY18  revenue  was at Rs 239.7bn (+ 10.4% YoY), led by higher oil realisations at Rs 4,290/bbl (+16.6%), and increase in gas sales volumes at 4.8bcm  (+3.5%  YoY).  Lower oil sales volumes (-3.8% YoY) partially offset the  growth.EBITDA  stood  at  Rs  113.8bn  up  69.2%  YoY. However, higher exploration  write-offs  (Rs  30.4bn,  +39%  YoY) dragged PAT to Rs 59.16bn (+36.3% YoY).

Outlook

This  has  resulted in de-rating of these companies. We believe, any clarity on subsidy sharing mechanism will result in  earning  visibility  and this will led to re-rating of these companies.Our  TP  is  Rs  279/sh  (10x  Mar-20E  standalone + OVL EPS and Rs 41 from investments). Maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ONGC #Recommendations

