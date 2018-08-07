App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ONGC; target of Rs 275: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ONGC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated 03 Aug 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on ONGC

ONGC’s  1QFY19 revenue was at Rs 272.13bn (+ 42.7% YoY, +13.5% QoQ), led by higher  oil realisations of Rs 4,976/bbl, before VAT/CST (+ %51.3 YoY, +16% QoQ),  increase in gas sales volumes at 4.9bcm (+ 2.9% YoY), and higher gas realisations  at  USD 3.1/mmbtu (+19%). Lower oil sales volumes (-3.5% YoY) partially offset the growth.

Outlook

We estimate strong 20.2% EPS CAGR over FY18-20E and dividend yield of more  than  5.7/6.1%  for  FY19/20E.  Despite strong near-term growth  prospects  valuations  are  undemanding at 7x FY20E PER. Our TP is Rs  275/sh (10x Jun-20E standalone + OVL EPS and Rs 37 from investments). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ONGC #Recommendations

