Buy ONGC; target of Rs 198: Motilal Oswal

The Great Conjunction is a rare conjunction of the naked-eye planets – Jupiter and Saturn. It is an event that roughly occurs every two decades when Jupiter overtakes Saturn in its orbit. As Mother Aughra in the 1982 cult classic – The Dark Crystal – says, “The Great Conjunction is the end of the world…or the beginning… sometimes good, sometimes bad”, the year 2023 is likely to be a defining year for ONGC with two prominent triggers. These are: a) a rise in domestic oil & gas production, and b) possible floor on gas realization. Both are likely to play out in favor of the company, an outcome that makes us pitch ONGC as the top idea for 2023 in the sector.



ONGC trades at 3.3x FY24E consolidated EPS of INR44.2 and 2.2x consolidated EV/EBITDA. Considering the great conjunction in addition to the cushion provided by the high dividend yield of 13.6% in FY23, we retain our BUY rating on ONGC with a TP of INR198, making it the top idea for 2023 in the sector.

