Buy ONGC; target of Rs 196: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on ONGC

Incorporated in 2006, ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL) is a joint venture (JV) between ONGC (promoter - 49.36%), GAIL (co-promoter - 49.21%) and GSPC (co-promoter - 1.43%). The company has set up a 1.9mmtpa (1.1mmtpa ethylene, 0.4mmtpa propylene and rest is chemicals) petrochemical complex in Dahej, Gujarat. The complex was commissioned in Mar'17 and built with a total capex of INR308b (including interest cost of ~INR90b). The plants are running at ~90% utilization rates in an integrated fashion. EBITDA margin for the company stands at ~18-20%, with higher domestic realization. OPaL expects to achieve EBITDA of ~INR15b in FY19, ~INR25b in FY20 (with full utilization), and ~INR35b after (a) the completion of the Hazira-Dahej Naphtha pipeline, (b) the exit from SEZ and (c) the completion of other debottlenecking by FY21.

Outlook

The company is in process of converting its INR loans to USD, as it can provide a natural hedge against its exports (international receivables), resulting in saving of ~INR2b.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.