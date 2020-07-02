App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ONGC; target of Rs 105: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ONGC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ONGC


ONGC’s 4QFY20 oil and gas sales were 3%/8% higher than estimate while net realization was 3% lower than estimate. This resulted in marginal beat on revenue. Higher other expenditure and COVID-19 led impairment resulted in a huge loss on the bottom line for the company during the quarter. ONGC did not see any reduction in crude oil demand starting 1st Apr’20. However, gas production saw modest decline of 9% during the lockdown, but has now been restored to normal pre-COVID levels. Global lockdowns on account of COVID-19 led to huge demand destruction, which saw crude oil prices sink to historic lows. With lifting of the lockdowns across the world, demand is again seeing an uptick. On the supply side, production cuts, both intentional (OPEC++) and unintentional (due to poor economies/bankruptcies), appear to be putting upward pressure on oil prices. ONGC is also expected to grow its gas production by ~12%/26% to 27.9bcm/35.2bcm in FY21/FY22E. While no oil production growth is expected, ONGC’s efforts to arrest decline from age-old fields (accounting for 60–70% of the total oil production) is commendable. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


ONGC is trading at 3.3x FY22E EV/EBITDA and 4.3x FY22E P/E. We value the company at 10x FY22E adj. EPS of INR7.8 and add value of investments to arrive at a target price of INR105. Reiterate Buy.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #ONGC #Recommendations

