Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ONGC; target of Rs 100: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on ONGC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on ONGC


ONGC reported standalone revenue/EBITDA/APAT of Rs130.1bn/47.8bn/4.96bn in Q1FY21. EBITDA was 16% higher than our estimate on lower production cost (down 21% yoy/49% qoq) and dry wells write-off (down 61%/79%). Interest cost fell 24% yoy/43% qoq. Nominated block (NB) crude realization discount to Brent re-expanded to USD2.7/bbl at USD28.7/bbl, while total production (incl. VAP) fell 10% yoy/6% qoq. Hence, revenue was a 4% miss. JV crude revenue fell 62% yoy/40% qoq with lower sales/production run-rate. NB crude production was down 1% yoy/3% qoq to 5.1mmt, while gas fell 13%/8% to 5.4bcm due to Covid-19 off-take issues. VAP output fell 21%/18% to 0.7mmt with a decline in naphtha volumes. NB/JV gas realization fell 25%/41% qoq to USD2.7/3.2/mmbtu NCV. We raise FY21/22E PAT by 7%/13% on lower opex but offset by output cut and 33% tax for FY21.



Outlook


We however reduce EV/EBITDA multiple to 3.5x from 4x due to higher oil prices now and 4-6% ROE. We cut TP by 5% to Rs100. Maintain Buy with an EW stance in EAP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #ONGC #Recommendations

