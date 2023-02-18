Buy ONGC of Rs 200: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on ONGC

ONGC reported Q3FY23 S/A revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs385.8/188.0/110.4bn. EBITDA was a 1% beat on lower statutory levies and dry well write-offs, largely offset by higher production and survey costs. PAT was 4% above estimates on higher Other Income. Nominated Block (NB) crude output was flat YoY at 4.89mmt, while JV fell 10% to 0.51mmt. NB gas was down 6% YoY to 4.98bcm, while JV gas rose 34% YoY/3% QoQ to 0.37bcm (major beat). Overall output was a 1% beat. VAP output fell 1% QoQ (a 6% beat). NB crude realization fell 9% QoQ to USD87.1/bbl in Q3, with discount to Brent at USD1.2 vs. USD3.6 in Q2. Gas realization was USD8.8/mmbtu vs. USD9.5 APM for Q3 at NCV. OVL’s RPAT was Rs5.5bn vs. Rs4.4bn loss QoQ, with crude/gas output down 7/14% QoQ.

Outlook

We have raised our FY23-25E earnings by 5-8%, building higher O&G output, Other Income. We roll over to Mar-25E, raising Mar-24 TP by 2% to Rs200 (building higher capex). We retain our BUY rating on steady earnings visibility and attractive dividend yield.

