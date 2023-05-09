English
    Buy One 97 Communications; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on One 97 Communications recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 07, 2023.

    May 09, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on One 97 Communications

    Paytm reported a healthy quarter, with a net loss moderating to INR1.7b from INR3.9b in 3QFY23 (aided by UPI incentives). Total revenue was supported by healthy growth in GMV and disbursements. Momentum in the addition of subscription devices remained strong. Net payment margin grew at a robust pace, which, along with financial services revenue, resulted in improvements in contribution margin to ~52% (ex UPI incentives). Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to ~5% v/s 1.5% in 3QFY23.

    Outlook

    We tweak our estimates and expect Paytm to report PAT of INR2.1b by FY25 v/s earlier estimate of INR1.2b. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin/EBITDA margin of 11.7%/3.8% and contribution margin of ~57% by FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    One 97 Communications - 08 -05 - 2023 - moti

    first published: May 9, 2023 01:44 pm