Buy One 97 Communications; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on One 97 Communications

Paytm reported a healthy quarter, with a net loss moderating to INR1.7b from INR3.9b in 3QFY23 (aided by UPI incentives). Total revenue was supported by healthy growth in GMV and disbursements. Momentum in the addition of subscription devices remained strong. Net payment margin grew at a robust pace, which, along with financial services revenue, resulted in improvements in contribution margin to ~52% (ex UPI incentives). Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to ~5% v/s 1.5% in 3QFY23.

Outlook

We tweak our estimates and expect Paytm to report PAT of INR2.1b by FY25 v/s earlier estimate of INR1.2b. We estimate adjusted EBITDA margin/EBITDA margin of 11.7%/3.8% and contribution margin of ~57% by FY25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

One 97 Communications - 08 -05 - 2023 - moti