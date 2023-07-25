English
    Buy One 97 Communications; target of Rs 1055: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on One 97 Communications recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated July 24, 2023.

    July 25, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on One 97 Communications

    One97 Communications’ (Paytm) Q1FY24 results yielded three key trends: (1) increase in margins on payments; (2) lower take rates in financial services, but continued improvement in asset quality; and (3) increase in fixed costs. The overarching strategy of growth in payments and credit distribution (without FLDG) remains intact and will only likely be boosted by partner addition and improving penetration within the ecosystem.


    Outlook

    Positive levers can come from expansion of credit partners (likely to add 3-4 partners in FY24) as well as launch of co-branded RuPay credit card (May’23). Maintain BUY with a target price of INR 1,055 (unchanged) based on the DCF methodology.

