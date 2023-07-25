Buy One 97 Communications; target of Rs 1055: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on One 97 Communications

One97 Communications’ (Paytm) Q1FY24 results yielded three key trends: (1) increase in margins on payments; (2) lower take rates in financial services, but continued improvement in asset quality; and (3) increase in fixed costs. The overarching strategy of growth in payments and credit distribution (without FLDG) remains intact and will only likely be boosted by partner addition and improving penetration within the ecosystem.



Outlook

Positive levers can come from expansion of credit partners (likely to add 3-4 partners in FY24) as well as launch of co-branded RuPay credit card (May’23). Maintain BUY with a target price of INR 1,055 (unchanged) based on the DCF methodology.

