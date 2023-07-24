Buy One 97 Communications; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on One 97 Communications

Paytm reported a net loss of INR3.6b (our est. INR3.1b loss) in 1QFY24. Total revenue grew 39% YoY to INR23.4b (in line) supported by healthy growth in GMV, disbursements and addition of subscription devices. Net payment margin grew 69% YoY to INR6.5b in 1QFY24, which, along with financial services revenue, resulted in improvements in contribution margin to ~56%. We cut our estimates and expect Paytm to report EBITDA of INR7.7b by FY25 vs. earlier estimate of INR8.8b. However, we continue to believe that Paytm will achieve earnings breakeven in FY25. We retain our BUY rating.

We value Paytm based on 17x FY28E EV/EBITDA and discount the same to FY25E taking a discount rate of ~15%. We thus value the stock at INR1,000, which implies 4.7x FY25E P/Sales.

