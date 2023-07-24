English
    Buy One 97 Communications; target of Rs 1000: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on One 97 Communications recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    July 24, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on One 97 Communications

    Paytm reported a net loss of INR3.6b (our est. INR3.1b loss) in 1QFY24. Total revenue grew 39% YoY to INR23.4b (in line) supported by healthy growth in GMV, disbursements and addition of subscription devices. Net payment margin grew 69% YoY to INR6.5b in 1QFY24, which, along with financial services revenue, resulted in improvements in contribution margin to ~56%. We cut our estimates and expect Paytm to report EBITDA of INR7.7b by FY25 vs. earlier estimate of INR8.8b. However, we continue to believe that Paytm will achieve earnings breakeven in FY25. We retain our BUY rating.

    Outlook

    We value Paytm based on 17x FY28E EV/EBITDA and discount the same to FY25E taking a discount rate of ~15%. We thus value the stock at INR1,000, which implies 4.7x FY25E P/Sales.

