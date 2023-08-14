Buy Oil India; target of Rs 370: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on Oil India

Oil India’s (OIL) adjusted EBITDA of INR 23.3bn was down 13% and PAT of INR 16.1bn was up 4%, ahead of I-sec estimates of INR 22.9bn EBITDA and INR 15bn PAT. Consolidated EBITDA of INR 22.7bn and PAT of INR 14bn declined sharply by 54% and 50% YoY respectively, due to fire at Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) leading to shutdown of the plant for 75 days and a loss of INR 776mn for the quarter (vs Q4FY23 PAT of INR 7.7bn). Due to lower offtake from NRL, oil and gas sales of 1.3mtoe declined 7% YoY / 5% QoQ. Prospects remain strong over FY24E / FY25E driven by: i) steady increase in oil & gas output (~4% growth p.a.), ii) greater monetisation opportunities in gas via the imminent NE grid commissioning, iii) resumption of NRL operations from Q2, and iv) steady realisations for both oil & gas. Reiterate BUY.

Outlook

We value OIL using SoTP methodology, with DCF used for the upstream segment, EV/EBITDA for NRL earnings, EV/boe for the holdings in Mozambique and Russia, and investment in IOCL valued at 20% discount to CMP – delivering a target price of INR 356/sh (prior: INR 370).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Oil India - 10 -08 - 2023 - isc