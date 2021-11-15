MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Oil India; target of Rs 351: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 351 in its research report dated November 11, 2021.

Broker Research
November 15, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil India


We maintain our FY22-24E estimates, as OINL reported strong operational results in Q2 with consolidated EBIDTA/PAT of Rs23.1bn (+7%Q/Q) and Rs14.5bn (+20%Q/Q). Standalone performance was hit by dry well write off provisions (Rs5.9bn vs Rs273m in Q1) and EBIDTA/PAT was at Rs9.1bn (- 26%Q/Q PLe Rs12.4bn) and Rs5.1bn (flat Q/Q; PLe Rs5.6bn). We believe OINL’s earnings will ride on improving crude oil and gas realization, along with expansion of Numaligarh refinery (NRL) by 6MTPA (3MTPA capacity), which will increase consolidated FY25E EBIDTA by ~2.7x to Rs157bn.



Outlook


Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs351, based on 5x/EV/E FY23E and add value of investment in IOCL.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Oil India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Nov 15, 2021 04:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.