English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Oil India; target of Rs 351: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 351 in its research report dated February 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil India


    We maintain our FY22-24E estimates, as OINL reported strong operational results in Q3 with consolidated EBIDTA/PAT of Rs21.9bn (-5%Q/Q) and Rs15.2bn (+5%Q/Q). Standalone EBIDTA/PAT was at Rs12.7bn (+39%Q/Q PLe Rs17.0bn) and Rs12.5bn (+144% Q/Q; PLe Rs9.0bn). We believe OINL’s earnings will ride on improving crude oil and gas realization, along with expansion of Numaligarh refinery (NRL) by 6MTPA (3MTPA capacity), which will increase consolidated FY25E EBIDTA by ~2.7x to Rs157bn.


    Outlook


    Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs351, based on 5x/EV/E FY23E and add value of investment in IOCL.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 13:38 hrs Oil India was quoting at Rs 227.00, up Rs 1.30, or 0.58 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 229.95 and an intraday low of Rs 224.80.

    It was trading with volumes of 24,668 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 98,763 shares, a decrease of -75.02 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.61 percent or Rs 3.70 at Rs 225.70.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 267.70 and 52-week low Rs 112.00 on 01 October, 2021 and 12 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 15.2 percent below its 52-week high and 102.68 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 24,616.00 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Oil India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:40 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.