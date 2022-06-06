English
    Buy Oil India; target of Rs 344: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 344 in its research report dated June 04, 2022.

    June 06, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil India


    We attended the analyst meet of Oil India (OINL). Management guided strong volume growth FY25E to be a watershed year, driven by commissioning of major oil and gas expansion along with Numaligarh Refinery’s (NRL) expansion projects. Some key highlights are 1) Oil and gas production to increase by 30% and 70% respectively post completion of major projects in Assam 2) NRL refinery’s expansion to 9MTPA from current 3MTPA to come on stream by FY25E 3) No imposition of windfall taxes after two years of depressed profits and 4) No price cap on gas prices. OINL is well placed to benefit from rising oil and gas prices and high GRMs and FY25E EBIDTA can increase to Rs210bn (FY22-Rs105bn) on higher volumes.



    Outlook


    We maintain our estimates and retain ‘BUY’ with a PT of Rs344 based on 3.5x EV/E FY24E.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Oil India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 12:24 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.