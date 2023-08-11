Buy Oil India; target of Rs 341: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil India

Oil India’s (OINL) results were above estimates with EBITDA/PAT of Rs 23.2 bn (-1% Q/Q, PLe: Rs 22.1 bn) and Rs 16.1 bn ( -9.8% Q/Q, PLe: Rs 13 bn) respectively on a standalone basis. Total oil and gas production fell marginally by 1% QoQ to 1.5 MMT primarily due to decline in gas production. The company aims to achieve its targeted production of 4 MMT of oil and 5 BCM of gas by FY25 end and on a conservative basis we have built in a 3% CAGR both in oil and gas production over FY23-25.



Outlook

The stock is trading at 6.3x FY25 EPS and 5x FY25 EV/EBITDA. We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, valuing it on SoTP based fair value of 6x FY25 EPS and add investments to arrive at our TP of 341.

