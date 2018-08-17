Buy Oil India; target of Rs 314: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Oil India

OIL’s 1QFY19 revenue was at Rs 33.9bn (+45.4% YoY, 13.1% QoQ), led by higher oil realisations at Rs 4,823/bbl (+54.6% YoY, +15.4% QoQ) and increase in natural gas realisation to USD 2.9/mmbtu (+16.6% YoY). Partially offset by 0.6% reduction in crude oil sales volumes to 0.82mmt. EBITDA was up 61.1% YoY and 75.9% QoQ to Rs 14.08bn. APAT was up 56.2% YoY to Rs 7.03bn owing to higher tax rate. Tax rate was higher at 35% compared to 29.4% in 1QFY18 as company was availing MAT credit in FY18.

Outlook

We estimate strong 13.2% EPS CAGR over FY18-20E and dividend yield of more than 5.4/5.7% for FY19/20E. Despite strong near-term growth prospects valuations are undemanding at 7x FY20E PER. Our SOTP target is Rs 314/sh (9x Jun 20 standalone core EPS + Rs 86/sh from investments). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.