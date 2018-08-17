App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India; target of Rs 314: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 314 in its research report dated August 14, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Oil India


OIL’s 1QFY19 revenue was at Rs 33.9bn (+45.4% YoY, 13.1% QoQ), led by higher oil realisations at Rs 4,823/bbl (+54.6% YoY, +15.4% QoQ) and increase in natural gas realisation to USD 2.9/mmbtu (+16.6% YoY). Partially offset by 0.6% reduction in crude oil sales volumes to 0.82mmt. EBITDA was up 61.1% YoY and 75.9% QoQ to Rs 14.08bn. APAT was up 56.2% YoY to Rs 7.03bn owing to higher tax rate. Tax rate was higher at 35% compared to 29.4% in 1QFY18 as company was availing MAT credit in FY18.


Outlook


We estimate strong 13.2% EPS CAGR over FY18-20E and dividend yield of more than 5.4/5.7% for FY19/20E. Despite strong near-term growth prospects valuations are undemanding at 7x FY20E PER. Our SOTP target is Rs 314/sh (9x Jun 20 standalone core EPS + Rs 86/sh from investments). Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Oil India #Recommendations

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

