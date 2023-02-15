English
    Buy Oil India; target of Rs 305: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    February 15, 2023 / 08:54 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil India

    We change our FY23-25E estimates by 9.6%/4.1/-1.9% to factor in higher oil realization of US$84/75/70bbl ($73/70/70bbl earlier), even as we increase our FY23E dividend payout to Rs24.2bn vs Rs11.6bn earlier (9MFY23 dividend payout at 22.5% to Rs14.5/sh). Oil India (OINL) reported consolidated EBIDTA/PAT of Rs41.8bn (+55%Q/Q)/Rs25.3bn (+20%Q/Q), led by healthy crude oil & gas realization along with steady Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) performance. Standalone EBIDTA came at Rs28.6bn (+54%Q/Q PLe Rs24.1bn) due to lower other expense, while PAT remained flat at Rs17.5bn (PLe Rs15.6bn).

    Outlook

    We believe OINL’s earnings will ride on new capacity addition across crude oil, natural gas and refinery. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs305 (Rs300), based on 3.0x/EV/E FY24E and add value of investment in IOCL.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:54 pm