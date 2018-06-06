App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India; target of Rs 305: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated June 04, 2018.

KRChoksey's research report on Oil India

The company reported revenues of INR 29.9 bn, (+19.4% YoY, +5.1% QoQ) on account of better crude realizations of USD 64.96/bbl as against USD 52.5/bbl in Q4FY17, an increase of USD 12.43/bbl. The crude oil production for the quarter remained unchanged at 0.832 MMT on a YoY basis while its natural gas production declined by about 4.7% YoY  to 0.691 BCM. Gross margins for the quarter were down by 302 bps YoY due to higher direct expenses which was up 29% YoY.

Outlook

At a CMP of INR 213.5 , the stock is trading at 4.9x of FY19E EV/EBITDA and 4.4x of its FY20E EV/EBITDA. We valued the company by assigning a EV/EBITDA multiple of 5x on the FY19E EBITDA/share of INR 60.95 and arrived at a target price of INR 305 (potential upside – 42.9%). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Buy #KRChoksey #Oil India #Recommendations

