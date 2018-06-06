Buy Oil India; target of Rs 305: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Oil India

The company reported revenues of INR 29.9 bn, (+19.4% YoY, +5.1% QoQ) on account of better crude realizations of USD 64.96/bbl as against USD 52.5/bbl in Q4FY17, an increase of USD 12.43/bbl. The crude oil production for the quarter remained unchanged at 0.832 MMT on a YoY basis while its natural gas production declined by about 4.7% YoY to 0.691 BCM. Gross margins for the quarter were down by 302 bps YoY due to higher direct expenses which was up 29% YoY.

Outlook

At a CMP of INR 213.5 , the stock is trading at 4.9x of FY19E EV/EBITDA and 4.4x of its FY20E EV/EBITDA. We valued the company by assigning a EV/EBITDA multiple of 5x on the FY19E EBITDA/share of INR 60.95 and arrived at a target price of INR 305 (potential upside – 42.9%). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

