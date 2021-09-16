MARKET NEWS

Buy Oil India: target of Rs 250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated September 15, 2021.

September 16, 2021

Sharekhan's research report on Oil India


Oil India Limited’s (OIL) business fundamentals have turned positive with Brent oil prices at ~$74/bbl and a sharp rise in international gas prices. We expect standalone PAT to clock a CAGR of 34% and RoE to improve to 11.3% over FY21-24E. Increase in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) stake is earnings accretive as GRMs would remain strong given excise duty benefit and 3x expansion in refinery capacity to create long-term value for OIL. The management expects combined oil & gas production to grow by 6-7% annually in the long term, but we believe majority of production growth to be back-ended and model an oil/gas production CAGR of 2%/4% over FY21-24E. Robust earnings recovery and dividend yield of ~6% makes risk-reward favourable.


Outlook


Hence, we upgrade OIL to Buy from Hold with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 250. OIL is trading at 3.7x its FY23E EPS (including earnings contribution from NRL).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Oil India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 16, 2021 02:25 pm

