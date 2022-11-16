Buy Oil India; target of Rs 244: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Oil India

Oil India (OINL) reported lower-than-estimated EBITDA at INR18.5b (+102% YoY) in 2QFY23. Oil and Gas sales volumes were in line with our estimates at 0.78mmt and 0.66bcm, respectively, for 2QFY23. Net oil realization, after accounting for the impact of windfall tax came in at USD76.8/bbl (our est. USD73.2/bbl) for the quarter fueled by high crude oil prices (up 45% YoY). Although Brent prices have cooled-off from its peak of ~USD120/bbl in Jun’22 to ~USD95/bbl currently, we expect crude prices to remain elevated amid ongoing geopolitical concerns and active production management by OPEC+. The levy of windfall tax by the center with fortnightly revision had raised concerns on the realizations of upstream companies. However, the government has adjusted windfall taxes in line with crude oil fluctuations, as mentioned in our earlier report. We expect OINL to at least enjoy realizations of USD75/bbl after impact of windfall taxes.

Outlook

We build in gas price assumptions of USD7.3 per mmBtu / USD5.5 per mmBtu for FY23E/FY24E. The stock trades at a 42% discount to its one-year forward long-term P/E average of 7.7x. We use an SOTP-based fair value of 2.5x FY24E standalone adj. EPS of INR63.8 and add investments to arrive at our TP of INR244. Maintain BUY.

