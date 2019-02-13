Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India; target of Rs 239: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 239 in its research report dated February 12, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Oil India


Revenue increased 23% YoY (-6% QoQ) to INR35.1b, marginally ahead of our estimate of INR34.5b. Crude oil sales/production ratio stood at 97%, while realization was at USD66.7/bbl (in line with our estimate of USD66.8/bbl; +12% YoY, -9% QoQ). EBITDA grew 24% YoY (+3% QoQ) to INR15.2b (16% ahead of our estimate of INR13.1b), as other expenditure came in lower at USD6.4/boe (our estimate: USD8.0; 3QFY18: USD6.0; 2QFY19: USD9.4) due to (a) reduced provisions of ~INR186m (2QFY19: INR1.2b) and (b) lower insurance, rent and sundry expenditure of INR1.5b (2QFY19: INR2.7b). PAT of INR12.3b (+75% YoY, +43% QoQ) came in above our estimate of INR8.5b due to higher other income of INR6.0b (our estimate: INR4b; ~3x YoY, ~2x QoQ).


Outlook


Our SOTP-based fair value stands at INR239 (incl. investment value of IN67). We value OINL at 8x Dec’20E adj. EPS of INR27.5, and add investments of INR67 in IOCL, NRL and BCPL. The stock trades at 5.5x FY20E EPS of INR30.7. Dividend yield is attractive at ~8.4%. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Oil India #Recommendations

