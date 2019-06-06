App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India; target of Rs 234: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 234 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Oil India


FY19, revenue was up 28.9%YoY to Rs 137.35bn owing to 33% jump in oil price realisation to Rs 4,783/bbl and NG realisation was up 14.9% YoY to USD3.1/mmbtu. Crude oil sales volumes were down 8% YoY to 3.06mmt. Q4FY19 crude oil sales volumes were 0.777 mmt (-6.6% YoY and -4.5% QoQ). Sales were low owing to planned shutdown of IOCL’s Guwahati refinery. Net oil realisation came in at Rs 4,353/bbl (+4.2% YoY and - 9.4% QoQ). For FY19, volumes were at 3.233 mmt (- 4.7% YoY). The refinery is now back in operation and started receiving crude from Oil India, thus volumes are restored. Gas sales volumes in Q4 were 0.620 bcm (+6.3 YoY and -4% QoQ). Gas realisation was up 13.7% YoY to USD 3.22/mmbtu. For the full year, volumes were 2.51 bcm (+3.9% YoY) and realisations at USD3.07/mmbtu. The company has made a one-time provision of Rs 10.26bn towards contribution to Employee Pension Scheme. It has been disclosed as an exceptional item in the P/L. As a result OIL reported a loss of Rs2.09 in 4Q. Adjusting for this one-off, the PAT stood at Rs4.79bn. Near-term outlook: OIL’s stock performance will move in tandem with the crude prices. We do not expect sharp fall in crude prices considering the talks between OPEC and Russian oil producers.


Outlook


We agree that there are concerns over lack of production growth for OIL, however we think that the current valuations (3.8x FY21 EV/EBITDA and 6.5x FY21 PER) indicate strong pessimism.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Oil India #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.