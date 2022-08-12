Buy Oil India; target of Rs 228: Motilal Oswal

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Oil India

Oil India (OINL) reported in-line oil sales at 0.76mmt, with gas sales above our estimate at 0.59bcm for 1QFY23. Strong net oil realization was in line with our estimate and stood at USD112.7/bbl led by high crude prices (up 66% YoY). OINL’s reported EBITDA was lower than our estimate at INR26.3b (+114% YoY) due to higher-than-expected operating cost for the quarter. Brent remained high amid geopolitical risks and demand concerns while uncertainty over the government’s windfall tax would keep realizations under check for the time being. OINL has been unable to raise its oil & gas production meaningfully in the recent past. Crude oil production was up by only 4% YoY to 0.78mmt and its gas production rose 8% YoY to 0.77bcm.

Outlook

We use an SOTP-based fair value of 2.5x FY24E adj. EPS of INR60.2 and add investments to arrive at our TP of INR228. Maintain BUY.

