    Buy Oil India; target of Rs 228: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Oil India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 228 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Oil India


    Oil India (OINL) reported in-line oil sales at 0.76mmt, with gas sales above our estimate at 0.59bcm for 1QFY23. Strong net oil realization was in line with our estimate and stood at USD112.7/bbl led by high crude prices (up 66% YoY). OINL’s reported EBITDA was lower than our estimate at INR26.3b (+114% YoY) due to higher-than-expected operating cost for the quarter. Brent remained high amid geopolitical risks and demand concerns while uncertainty over the government’s windfall tax would keep realizations under check for the time being. OINL has been unable to raise its oil & gas production meaningfully in the recent past. Crude oil production was up by only 4% YoY to 0.78mmt and its gas production rose 8% YoY to 0.77bcm.


    Outlook


    We use an SOTP-based fair value of 2.5x FY24E adj. EPS of INR60.2 and add investments to arrive at our TP of INR228. Maintain BUY.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:35 pm
