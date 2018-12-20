App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated December 19, 2018.

Sharekhan's research report on Oil India


Post the recent correction, risk-reward has turned favourable as current valuations are factoring in worst case net oil realisation of $40-45/bbl. Recently announced buyback plan to result in EPS accretion by 4.6% for FY2019E and FY2020E. Steady oil realisation and higher gas prices to improve earnings visibility. Moreover, likely freeing up of domestic gas pricing could act as a key rating trigger for upstream PSUs. Sharp fall in oil price and lower-than-expected oil production


Outlook


We upgrade our rating on Oil India Limited (OIL) to Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 215.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 20, 2018 01:15 pm

tags #Buy #Oil India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

