Buy Oil India; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Oil India

Post the recent correction, risk-reward has turned favourable as current valuations are factoring in worst case net oil realisation of $40-45/bbl. Recently announced buyback plan to result in EPS accretion by 4.6% for FY2019E and FY2020E. Steady oil realisation and higher gas prices to improve earnings visibility. Moreover, likely freeing up of domestic gas pricing could act as a key rating trigger for upstream PSUs. Sharp fall in oil price and lower-than-expected oil production

Outlook

We upgrade our rating on Oil India Limited (OIL) to Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 215.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.