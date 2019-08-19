Buy Oil India; target of Rs 200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Oil India

Q1FY2020 adjusted PAT lagged our estimates due to miss in net oil realisation and lower-than-expected oil and gas sales volume. We have cut our FY2020 and FY2021 earnings estimate to factor in lower oil and gas sales volume. Upstream PSUs continue to bear nil fuel subsidy, which provides clarity with regards to net oil realisation.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Oil India with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 200, given attractive valuation of 5.6x its FY2021E EPS (35% discount to historical average one-year forward PE multiple of 8.6x) and strong dividend yield of 7-8%.

