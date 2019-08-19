App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India; target of Rs 200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Oil India


Q1FY2020 adjusted PAT lagged our estimates due to miss in net oil realisation and lower-than-expected oil and gas sales volume. We have cut our FY2020 and FY2021 earnings estimate to factor in lower oil and gas sales volume. Upstream PSUs continue to bear nil fuel subsidy, which provides clarity with regards to net oil realisation.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Oil India with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 200, given attractive valuation of 5.6x its FY2021E EPS (35% discount to historical average one-year forward PE multiple of 8.6x) and strong dividend yield of 7-8%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 19, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Oil India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

