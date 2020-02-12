Buy Oil India target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Oil India
Q3FY20 adjusted PAT of Rs. 401 crore (down 67.5% y-o-y) was substantially below our estimates due to a sharp miss in oil & gas sales volume, lower-than-expected other income and a higher-than-expected effective income tax rate. A sharp decline of 11% y-o-y in oil sales volume to 0.7 mmt and a fall of 7.4% y-o-y in gas sales volume to 0.6 bcm as production was affected by protests in Assam; net oil realisation stood at $63/bbl (marginally ahead of our estimate). We have cut our FY2020-FY2021 earnings estimates by 13%-23% to factor lower oil & gas realisation and sales volume.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on Oil India with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 165 given an attractive valuation of 6.1x its FY22E EPS (29% discount to historical average one-year forward PE multiple) and a high dividend yield of 7-8%.
