App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Oil India


Q3FY20 adjusted PAT of Rs. 401 crore (down 67.5% y-o-y) was substantially below our estimates due to a sharp miss in oil & gas sales volume, lower-than-expected other income and a higher-than-expected effective income tax rate. A sharp decline of 11% y-o-y in oil sales volume to 0.7 mmt and a fall of 7.4% y-o-y in gas sales volume to 0.6 bcm as production was affected by protests in Assam; net oil realisation stood at $63/bbl (marginally ahead of our estimate). We have cut our FY2020-FY2021 earnings estimates by 13%-23% to factor lower oil & gas realisation and sales volume.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Oil India with a revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 165 given an attractive valuation of 6.1x its FY22E EPS (29% discount to historical average one-year forward PE multiple) and a high dividend yield of 7-8%.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Buy #Oil India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.