Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil India target of Rs 115: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Oil India


Q4FY2020 adjusted PAT of Rs. 502 crore (down 38.6% y-o-y) was above our estimate as higher-than-expected other income and lower-than-expected DD&A cost was partially offset by miss in gas sales volume and higher operating expenses. Oil sales volume at 0.75mmt (down 3.7% y-o-y; up 3% q-o-q) was in-line with estimates and net oil realisation at $52.2/bbl (down 15.5% y-o-y; down 17.5% q-o-q) was marginally above our expectation at $50.8/bbl. The management has guided for flat y-o-y oil and gas production in FY2021 and has guided for capex of Rs. 3,875 crore for FY2021E and Rs. 4,000 crore-4,200 crore for FY2022E.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Oil India Limited with an unchanged SoTP-based PT of Rs. 115, given an attractive valuation of 4.6x its FY2022E EPS (46% discount to historical average one-year forward PE multiple) and high dividend yield of 9-10%.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Buy #Oil India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

