you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 96: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 96 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


We maintain our estimates for FY21/22E. Global crude oil and gas prices to likely remain weak given weak global macros and rising supplies. ONGC stock has underperformed the broader index due to concerns on divestment of Government of India share and inefficient capital allocation policies.



Outlook


However, ONGC’s gas volume growth will likely improve from new supplies. Reiterate BUY with a Price target of Rs96 based on 5x FY22E PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Buy #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

