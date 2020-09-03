Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 96: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

We maintain our estimates for FY21/22E. Global crude oil and gas prices to likely remain weak given weak global macros and rising supplies. ONGC stock has underperformed the broader index due to concerns on divestment of Government of India share and inefficient capital allocation policies.

Outlook

However, ONGC’s gas volume growth will likely improve from new supplies. Reiterate BUY with a Price target of Rs96 based on 5x FY22E PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.