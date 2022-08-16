English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 160: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


    We maintain our FY23/24E earnings. ONGC’s Q1 standalone EBIDTA was in line at Rs259.3bn (+40%Q/Q; PLe Rs255.1bn), while PAT of Rs152.1bn (+71%Q/Q PLe Rs147.5bn) was due to high crude oil and gas realization. Q1 consolidated EBIDTA/PAT stood at Rs200.8bn (-26%Q/Q) and Rs92.5bn (- 35%Q/Q) due to losses at HPCL. Recent government decision to impose windfall taxes will mean ONGC’s crude oil realization will be ~USD60-70/bbl, thereby not benefiting from soaring commodity prices.


    Outlook


    We maintain ‘BUY’ rating with PT of Rs160 based on 3.5x EV/E FY23E (unchanged).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation- 140822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.