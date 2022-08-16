Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 160: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

We maintain our FY23/24E earnings. ONGC’s Q1 standalone EBIDTA was in line at Rs259.3bn (+40%Q/Q; PLe Rs255.1bn), while PAT of Rs152.1bn (+71%Q/Q PLe Rs147.5bn) was due to high crude oil and gas realization. Q1 consolidated EBIDTA/PAT stood at Rs200.8bn (-26%Q/Q) and Rs92.5bn (- 35%Q/Q) due to losses at HPCL. Recent government decision to impose windfall taxes will mean ONGC’s crude oil realization will be ~USD60-70/bbl, thereby not benefiting from soaring commodity prices.

Outlook

We maintain ‘BUY’ rating with PT of Rs160 based on 3.5x EV/E FY23E (unchanged).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation- 140822 - prabhu