Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: target of Rs 124: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 124 in its research report dated September 02, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Q1FY21 standalone and consolidated EPS was down 92-98% YoY, hit by fall in oil & gas realisation, sales volumes and other income. What is encouraging is ONGC remained in the black despite low oil & gas prices, which was due to 40% (US$11.3/boe) YoY decline in opex. We believe oil is out of the woods and will gradually rise. .



Outlook


Recent indications from GoI, that it is unlikely to divest its stake in PSUs like ONGC, are encouraging as divestment via ETFs has hurt ONGC’s stock performance. Gas price reforms or deregulation could be a trigger. We reiterate BUY on ONGC.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 05:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.