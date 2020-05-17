App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 09:27 PM IST

Buy OFSS; target of Rs 3100: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on OFSS has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3100 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on OFSS


OFSS reported inline operating results for Q4FY20 with a 4% YoY revenue growth at Rs12.6bn against our estimate of Rs12.4bn. EBIT stood at Rs5bn as against our estimate of Rs5.1bn - OPM at 39% It signed new licence worth USD23mn for the quarter; full year wins at US$76mn down 7% on YoY basis. It signed 12 new deals in the quarter (including an OBP deal) and witnessed 13 sites going-live. OPM for Q4 stood at 42.6% down 50bps QoQ higher against our estimate of 41.3%. Product margins improved further to 50.5% (up 250bps QoQ) for the quarter that covered up for lower profitability in Services. Reported PAT was down 17% YoY due to multiple tax related charges/reversals. Adjusted PAT was inline at Rs3.9bn (Exhibit: 12). Generous dividend (implies 7% yield), improving profitability (up 150bps in FY20), potential acceleration in digital transformation and compelling valuations at 14x on trailing earnings makes a strong case for re-rating of the stock.


Outlook


Encouraged by the large prospects of Core modernization theme, relative stability in BFS spends and its high FCF yields of 6%, we continue to maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a DCF based TP of Rs 3,100 per share (implies 16x on FY22E PER basis).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 17, 2020 09:27 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #OFSS #Recommendations

