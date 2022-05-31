Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 946: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Oberoi Realty

The company increased its net debt to equity ratio from 0.16x in FY22 from 0.13x in FY21. ROCE of the company improved to 11.36% in FY22 from 7.78% in FY21. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs. 1181 cr grew by 17.98% YoY with margin of 44% (decreased by 500 Bps YoY). Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs.2694 cr, up 31.25% YoY.



Outlook

We initiate BUY rating on stock and value the stock at 20x FY24 earnings to arrive at the target of Rs.946.

