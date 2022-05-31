English
    Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 946: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Oberoi Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 946 in its research report dated May 30, 2022.

    May 31, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Oberoi Realty


    The company increased its net debt to equity ratio from 0.16x in FY22 from 0.13x in FY21. ROCE of the company improved to 11.36% in FY22 from 7.78% in FY21. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs. 1181 cr grew by 17.98% YoY with margin of 44% (decreased by 500 Bps YoY). Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs.2694 cr, up 31.25% YoY.



    Outlook


    We initiate BUY rating on stock and value the stock at 20x FY24 earnings to arrive at the target of Rs.946.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Oberoi Realty #Recommendations
    first published: May 31, 2022 07:27 pm
